State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $56,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 391,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,791 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

