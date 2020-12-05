State Street Corp Trims Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,862 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.80% of Urban Edge Properties worth $54,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

