State Street Corp Sells 91,735 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $57,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.95 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

