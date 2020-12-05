State Street Corp Sells 85,702 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 43.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.95 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

