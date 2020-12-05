State Street Corp Sells 8,531 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $59,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

