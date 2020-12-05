State Street Corp Sells 83,110 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $57,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

