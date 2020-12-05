State Street Corp Sells 82,836 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,836 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $57,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:CMD opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

