State Street Corp Sells 8,043 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $58,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 88.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,941,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,077 shares of company stock worth $63,512,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

