State Street Corp Sells 63,452 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $55,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

