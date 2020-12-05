State Street Corp Sells 496,699 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,659,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $55,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

SITC stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

