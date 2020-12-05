State Street Corp Sells 374,637 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,637 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $55,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after buying an additional 474,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CLI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

