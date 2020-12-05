State Street Corp Sells 34,614 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crane by 60.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.