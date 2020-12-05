State Street Corp Sells 288,077 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,381,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $56,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

