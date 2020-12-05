State Street Corp Sells 278,244 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,748,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $59,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

