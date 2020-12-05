State Street Corp Sells 2,629,714 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $56,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 183,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 43,609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.76 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNW. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

