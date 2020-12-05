State Street Corp Sells 23,353 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $55,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,051 shares of company stock worth $2,022,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

