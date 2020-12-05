State Street Corp Sells 2,199 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $56,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 225,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150,926 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,254,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 109,605 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $128.80 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,651. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

