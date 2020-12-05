State Street Corp Sells 127,114 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $60,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $63,121.38. Insiders acquired a total of 357,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

