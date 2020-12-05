State Street Corp Sells 104,896 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $57,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,738 shares of company stock valued at $583,342. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

