State Street Corp Sells 101,743 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of REGENXBIO worth $59,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.