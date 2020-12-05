State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $6,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 822.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,374. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

