State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $54,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WAFD opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

