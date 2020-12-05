State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $55,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

