State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

State Street Corp lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $59,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

