State Street Corp Invests $54.54 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $3,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

SNOW stock opened at $387.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

