State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $54,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mimecast by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,679 shares of company stock worth $8,195,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.