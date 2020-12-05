State Street Corp Has $60.38 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,182,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442,956 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $60,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,648 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

