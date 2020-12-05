State Street Corp Has $59.01 Million Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dana were worth $59,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -390.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.67. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

