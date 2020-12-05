State Street Corp Has $56.49 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $56,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matson by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $290,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $58.20 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

