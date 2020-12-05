State Street Corp Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State Street Corp cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $56,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

