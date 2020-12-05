State Street Corp Has $56.10 Million Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $56,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 177,095 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

