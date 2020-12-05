State Street Corp Grows Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $59,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $388,892. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

