State Street Corp Grows Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Clovis Oncology worth $56,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 171.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

