State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $60,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.