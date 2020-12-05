State Street Corp Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

