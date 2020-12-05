State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $58,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bruker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bruker by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $53.66 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

