State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,709 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $55,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $8,910,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

