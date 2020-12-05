State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $55,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE CRS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

