State Street Corp Boosts Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $57,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM opened at $13.71 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

