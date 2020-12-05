State Street Corp Acquires 93,289 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $59,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

