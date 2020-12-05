State Street Corp Acquires 81,740 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.31% of Universal worth $54,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Universal by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

