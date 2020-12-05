State Street Corp Acquires 62,482 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $59,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

