Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $112.00. The stock traded as high as $99.93 and last traded at $99.84, with a volume of 110007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

