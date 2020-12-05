Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

SBUX opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

