STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

