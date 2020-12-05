Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $205.91, but opened at $163.04. Splunk shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 439,527 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,051.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

