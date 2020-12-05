Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $205.91, but opened at $163.04. Splunk shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 439,527 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.
In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.