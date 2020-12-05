Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $177.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $161.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.