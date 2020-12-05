Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.75. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

