Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

