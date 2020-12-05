Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 39,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

